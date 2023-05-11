Endress+Hauser has launched the Endress+Hauser Process Automation Blog to help its customers and peers understand the challenges and solutions spanning the chemical, food and beverage, life sciences, oil and gas, power and energy and water and wastewater industries. The blog's newest section features insights into another growing trend within the industry, energy transition.

“Collaborating and building relationships with customers and peers in the industry is essential and necessary,” says Nathan Hedrick, product marketing group manager at Endress+Hauser. “As instrumentation experts, we want to ensure we educate and share information and knowledge on trends, best practices and solutions to help our customers improve their processes, solve challenges and realize their goals.”

The company’s top 10 performing blog posts from last year, highlighting trending solutions and challenges, include:

Radar vs. ultrasonic level sensors How to measure hydrogen in natural gas with Raman spectroscopy Facility Tour: Explore Endress+Hauser’s Level+Pressure USA Increasing operational efficiency in the food and beverage industry with smart instruments Understand your accuracy requirements with reliable instrument calibration Raman Spectroscopy vs Gas Chromatography (GC) for LNG transport U.S. representative partner spotlight: Instrumentation and Controls Maximize the benefits of your smart plant instrumentation with Heartbeat Technology Free space radar or hydrostatic level sensor: What to consider when using in the food and beverage industry Radar foam detection technology saves wastewater treatment plants from losing valuable resources and time

“We’re able to share the expertise from each industry subject matter expert, and that’s of the utmost importance to us,” says Mark Thomas, industry marketing group manager at Endress+Hauser. “We believe in trust, transparency and open lines of communication. That starts with sharing our knowledge and findings with our customers, representatives and colleagues.”



