METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection Group has introduced metal detectors for hazardous locations. Designed for manufacturing environments where dust-producing products can create an explosive atmosphere, these cETLus-certified systems adhere to construction standards, fulfilling the requirements for Class II, Division 2 Hazardous locations. By minimizing the risk of explosions in these environments, HazLoc-compliant metal detectors help processors and packers improve worker safety, safeguard their facility and protect their brand’s reputation while meeting regional compliance requirements.

HazLoc construction is available for Mettler-Toledo’s gravity-fed metal detectors, including the Profile Gravity Flow (GF) series, Profile Throat (T) series and Profile Super Throat (ST) series, which are suitable for free-falling powders, grains and granules including flour, sugar, coffee grains and other foods as well as pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, personal care and chemical applications.

HazLoc-compliant metal detectors feature dust-tight enclosures, intrinsically safe components and qualified accessories. Dust-proof electrical wiring and sealing meets NEC standards. Red color-coded gaskets provide easy identification of HazLoc-compliant components. Construction materials dissipate static electricity to specified grounding locations to ensure static charges are safely removed from the system.

Mettler-Toledo metal detectors, including HazLoc-compliant systems, detect and reject metal contamination on production and packaging lines to help processors and packers improve product quality and increase production efficiencies. Featuring multiple ultra-high-tuned frequencies with enhanced noise and vibration immunity, the Profile GF, T and ST series deliver inspection sensitivity to find smaller and more-difficult-to-detect metal with virtually no false rejects. Each metal detector’s reject device is selected for the specific application. A touchscreen control panel eases use and facilitates the collection of detailed records and documentation.



