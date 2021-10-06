Mettler-Toledo's new M30 R-Series GC is an ideal entry-level metal detection solution for small and medium-size manufacturers and/or co-packers. The modular design of the fully integrated system can be adapted over time in line with evolving compliance and productivity needs.

The digital platform is powered by new smart, SENSE software. This, combined with advanced algorithms, makes it possible for these entry-level models to deliver high sensitivity to all metal contaminant types with minimal false rejects.

Dynamic Stability Control innovations stabilize the core sensor of the metal detector to help protect against environmental noise and vibration interference for increased reliability. The entry-level M30 R-series GC systems are designed on a modular platform concept with streamlined features as standard. The metal detector and conveyor can be easily upgraded as compliance or production requirements change. This helps manufacturers to achieve a lower overall cost of ownership and extend the useful life of their equipment, supporting sustainability aims.

The M30 R-Series is the first product family from Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection built around the leading-edge SENSE software technology, bringing dramatic new levels of intelligence and sophistication to the mid-market metal detection field. The full-color touchscreen makes operation simple, with key tasks accessible using the quick access menu. Localization at individual user level, including a choice of 33 languages as standard, reduces error risk and improves productivity. The new metal detection systems have a rugged, industrial design, and offer three levels of ingress protection from IP65 to IP69K to support long-term, reliable performance in a wide range of manufacturing environments.

The M30 R-Series consists of four metal detector models matched to different production and compliance needs, and budget considerations:

• M31R StandardLine – for versatile, reliable inspection in all food segments; high frequency, tuned technology with eDrive that delivers up to 10% spherical sensitivity improvement over legacy models

• M33R PlusLine – enhanced performance with very high frequency tuned technology and eDrive to deliver an up to 20% improvement in spherical sensitivity performance, ideal for dry applications such as cereal bars, dry pasta, confectionery and snacks

• M33RB PlusLine – enhanced performance with very high frequency tuned technology and eDrive, combined with optimized case / coil geometry to deliver up to 30% improved spherical sensitivity performance in bulk applications such as crates of meat and 25kg sacks of flour

• M34R PlusLine – enhanced performance using Dual-Simultaneous Frequency and Product Signal Suppression technology to improve spherical sensitivity performance by up to 25% and reduce false rejects in wet or conductive applications; tailored to wet, challenging and conductive applications such as meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, products with high salt content and those packed in metallized film

The metal detectors can be integrated with a wide range of conveyor systems including Mettler-Toledo’s recently enhanced GC Series systems. This modular conveyor system solution now includes new features such as extended belt lengths, a non-hollow frame option and a wider range of reject devices including an overhead sweep and retracting band.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments and a service provider. The company ranks highly in a number of market segments and is a global market leader in many areas. METTLER TOLEDO is the largest provider of weighing systems and analysis instruments for use in laboratories and in-line measurement within demanding industrial and food production processes.

The Product Inspection division of METTLER TOLEDO is one of the leading providers within the field of automated inspection technology. The division includes the following brands: Safeline metal detection and x-ray inspection, Garvens and Hi-Speed checkweighers, and CI-Vision and PCE Track & Trace. The product inspection solutions improve manufacturers’ process efficiency and help them comply with industry standards and regulations. METTLER TOLEDO systems ensure consistently higher product quality, helping protect both consumers as well as the reputation of manufacturers and their products and brands.



