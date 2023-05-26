Burcon NutraScience Corporation announced that it is expanding its protein development and innovation business by offering pilot plant processing and scale-up validation as a service for our partners and customers.

“After a successful round of financing, we are thrilled to move forward on our Burcon 2.0 strategy. In order to engage the market and improve our customer intimacy, we are excited to offer Burcon’s world-class expertise and pilot-scale processing as a service,” says Kip Underwood, Burcon’s chief executive officer. “Our Winnipeg Technical Centre offers a comprehensive range of plant protein processing capabilities. We look forward to supporting our fellow industry peers to develop the next generation of best-in-class ingredients and products.”

Burcon’s Winnipeg Technical Centre comprises 10,000 sq. ft. of lab and pilot-scale production area utilizing state-of-the-art commercial processing equipment for start-to-finish product development. Manufacturers looking to upcycle byproducts, develop end-to-end processes or to validate and scale-up a process can leverage the company’s infrastructure and food processing expertise.

What Burcon Provides

Consulting and contract services

Product and process development

Process scale-up and validation

Core Competencies

Process development for plant proteins

Aqueous protein extraction and purification

Membrane technology

Solid/liquid & liquid/liquid separation

Drying & blending

Upcycled value-added ingredient isolation

Infrastructure

10,000 sq. ft. of lab and pilot-scale production areas

Extraction / Clarification / Separation

Membrane filtration (MF, UF, NF, RO)

Heat treatment capabilities

Spray & Freeze drying

Cold pressing capabilities (e.g. oilseeds)

Analytical, Functionality & Product Application Labs

“Over the years, Burcon’s world-class team of experts has worked with industry partners to solve many different challenges in food processing and protein development,” says Randy Willardsen, Burcon’s senior vice president of process, adding, “Burcon is delighted to make our services and problem-solving expertise available to our customers and the general food and beverage industry, as the marketplace goes through a period of unprecedented change and amazing opportunity over the next few years and decades.”



