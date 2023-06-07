MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. has announced the appointment of former Mondelēz International marketing executive Lauren Sella to the newly created role of chief marketing officer.

Sella brings more than 16 years of consumer and customer marketing experience and a proven track record in consumer-packaged goods. She has driven integrated marketing strategies for an array of brands, including several Mondelēz International brands as well as General Mills. Prior to joining MamaMancini’s, Sella was chief marketing officer of Tate’s Bake Shop—a Mondelēz-owned brand—whose cookies are distributed nationwide. Sella served over 14 years at Mondelēz International in a variety of roles, including director of Ritz Crackers, and across various confectionary brands.

Sella holds a Bachelor of Science in economics and applied math from Brown University and an MBA in marketing and operations from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

According to Adam L. Michaels, chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s, “In this new role, Lauren will lead the development and implementation of our marketing strategies, brand voice, consumer research and analysis, and marketing communications. In addition, Lauren will spearhead the development and execution of our Mama’s Creations brand portfolio, which launches this coming week at IDDBA, the premier tradeshow in our industry. As we continue to strengthen our existing brands and thoughtfully launch new incremental consumer-driven product innovation, I can personally attest that Lauren is uniquely qualified to pioneer this role given her success in building some of the world's most iconic brands.”



