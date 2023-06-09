Heat and Control Inc. recently celebrated its partner, Ishida, for reaching 50 years of multihead weighing. To commemorate the milestone, Ishida has released a new CCW-AS (Computer Combination Weighing-Advantage Series) multihead weigher.

Ishida’s weighing history began in 1893, when the company became Japan’s first private weighing equipment manufacturer during a new age of industrial modernization. First introduced for agricultural applications, multihead weighers are now used across a wide range of markets.

Ishida’s fixed quantity weighing solutions are used in virtually every sector, from dry and frozen food, fresh meat, poultry and fish, and pharmaceuticals. The CCW-AS Series is designed for high-speed challenging weighing applications.

This next generation model achieves an internal calculation of 0.01g weighing accuracy. It is designed to reduce downtime and maximize yield per hour. Smarter controls reduce operator intervention and labor reliance while enhancing robustness and reliability in harsh environments, improving production uptime.

The smart tablet touchscreen reduces reliance on skilled operators, while visual capabilities assist with operation, efficiency and IoT connectivity and data handling capacity. Energy consumption and noise levels also are reduced as well as chemical and water usage.

The weigher can be used in various applications, including: