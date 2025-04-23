Pick Heaters, Inc. celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Pick Heater. Since its inception in 1945, the Pick Heater has revolutionized the industry with its design and efficiency.

History

The Pick Heater’s journey began in 1943 when Pick Manufacturing acquired Mona Sales, a company in West Bend, Wis., that was marketing a steam-injection heater. In 1945, Alan Pick, the founder of Pick Heaters, Inc., made improvements to the design, developing a quieter and more efficient steam-injection heater featuring a modulating piston arrangement that is still in use today. Current owner Prudence Pick Hway is the third generation of the Pick family to lead the business.

Products

Over the last eight decades, the Pick brand has evolved and expanded its product offerings. The company secured multiple patents for contributing to advancements in steam-injection heating technology, including its 1976 patent for preventing water hammer in high-pressure steam-injection heaters and 1984 patent for the award-winning Sanitary steam-injection heater. Pick Heaters is the only steam-injection company to offer a variable water flow design for multiple use points. A modification to the Pick Heater’s design, referred to as the BX Heater, is applied for industrial starch cooking, slurry and wastewater heating. The company’s latest product is a desuperheater with a single-nozzle water spray design.

Future

As Pick Heaters celebrates this anniversary, the company extends its gratitude to its customers, employees and partners who have supported its journey.