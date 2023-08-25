Pepsi Co. announced the celebration of its 125th anniversary where it has lived at the center of pop culture—in sports, music, and entertainment—and look ahead to the brand’s next 125 years. On August 28, the brand will be offering free Pepsi to everyone across the U.S., and over the course of the 125 days leading up to New Year’s Eve, the brand will launch 125 various types of programming including immersive events, social content moments and giveaways. Each touchpoint and its corresponding programming will revisit and reimagine the moments throughout the brand’s history just as the new Pepsi logo, which pays homage to past brand looks, comes to life.

125 Years of Trailblazing

From having the only female professional skywriter draw Pepsi in the clouds to creating iconic moments, making the Super Bowl Halftime Show the most watched 12 minutes of music and the now iconic ‘Pepsi Challenge,’ the lifestyle brand has found itself on the cutting-edge of pop culture.

The Pepsi 125 Diner

To kick off the 125th birthday celebrations, Pepsi is announcing the opening of The 125 Pepsi Diner—an immersive restaurant experience set to open its doors in early October in New York City. Inspired by the American diner, as well as the role diners have played for Pepsi, including “Is Pepsi OK,” “The Pepsi Girl,” “Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop” and many more. The company states that its 125 Diner will bring to life the brand’s identity:

The restaurant’s design will mirror the sets of some of the most memorable Pepsi commercials and feature memorabilia from the Pepsi archives while celebrating the brand’s new look and feel.

A food menu, proving that food is indeed ‛Better With Pepsi,’ will feature diner favorites alongside old and new Pepsi creations:

Viral sensations from Pepsi such as Pepsi PILK Celebrated limited-time flavor offerings like Crystal Pepsi and Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Eat-it-to-believe-it Pepsi food creations like Pepsi-Colachup and much more.

The Pepsi 125 Diner will open October 19-25 in New York City.

Seatings will be booked in two-hour increments with tickets starting at $50 per person. Attendance includes a full three-course meal, complimentary Pepsi beverages and cocktails (pending age verification), and a front-row seat for an immersive Pepsi experience.

Fans can visit the diner’s official website to sign up for priority pre-sale access, guaranteeing an opportunity to score tickets before they go on sale to the public next month. The first 25 fans who sign up for priority access and confirm a booking once available will score limited edition Pepsi swag, ensuring their place in history while transporting them into a time capsule of iconic Pepsi moments.

For those outside of the New York area, five people are winning a trip with a friend to New York City to experience the diner in person via the Pepsi 125 Diner sweepstakes, open now.

“Pepsi has become an iconic brand over the past 125 years with a rich legacy of challenging the status quo in pursuit of enjoyment— both in the beverage industry and pop culture at large. As we celebrate the brand’s historic milestone over the next 125 days, we will honor some of our most cherished cultural moments as we look ahead towards our next chapter with the rollout of the new Pepsi logo and visual identity,” says Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer—Pepsi. “The Pepsi 125 Diner will bring the best of Pepsi all together under one roof— from some of our favorite advertisements to our biggest music moments to our rarest product experiences, and so much more—it will truly be a one-of-a-kind immersive experience unlike anything else.”

125 Days Of 125th Birthday Celebrations, Ushering in the New Pepsi Look & Feel

The 125th anniversary of Pepsi coincides with the official transition to the brand’s new logo and visual identity across touchpoints including packaging, signage, equipment and more. As consumers begin to spot the new visual identity on store shelves, Pepsi will celebrate its birthday, its future and its fans in several ways, including: