Pepsi Co. announced the celebration of its 125th anniversary where it has lived at the center of pop culture—in sports, music, and entertainment—and look ahead to the brand’s next 125 years. On August 28, the brand will be offering free Pepsi to everyone across the U.S., and over the course of the 125 days leading up to New Year’s Eve, the brand will launch 125 various types of programming including immersive events, social content moments and giveaways. Each touchpoint and its corresponding programming will revisit and reimagine the moments throughout the brand’s history just as the new Pepsi logo, which pays homage to past brand looks, comes to life.
125 Years of Trailblazing
From having the only female professional skywriter draw Pepsi in the clouds to creating iconic moments, making the Super Bowl Halftime Show the most watched 12 minutes of music and the now iconic ‘Pepsi Challenge,’ the lifestyle brand has found itself on the cutting-edge of pop culture.
The Pepsi 125 Diner
To kick off the 125th birthday celebrations, Pepsi is announcing the opening of The 125 Pepsi Diner—an immersive restaurant experience set to open its doors in early October in New York City. Inspired by the American diner, as well as the role diners have played for Pepsi, including “Is Pepsi OK,” “The Pepsi Girl,” “Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop” and many more. The company states that its 125 Diner will bring to life the brand’s identity:
- The restaurant’s design will mirror the sets of some of the most memorable Pepsi commercials and feature memorabilia from the Pepsi archives while celebrating the brand’s new look and feel.
- A food menu, proving that food is indeed ‛Better With Pepsi,’ will feature diner favorites alongside old and new Pepsi creations:
- Viral sensations from Pepsi such as Pepsi PILK
- Celebrated limited-time flavor offerings like Crystal Pepsi and Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop
- Eat-it-to-believe-it Pepsi food creations like Pepsi-Colachup and much more.
“Pepsi has become an iconic brand over the past 125 years with a rich legacy of challenging the status quo in pursuit of enjoyment— both in the beverage industry and pop culture at large. As we celebrate the brand’s historic milestone over the next 125 days, we will honor some of our most cherished cultural moments as we look ahead towards our next chapter with the rollout of the new Pepsi logo and visual identity,” says Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer—Pepsi. “The Pepsi 125 Diner will bring the best of Pepsi all together under one roof— from some of our favorite advertisements to our biggest music moments to our rarest product experiences, and so much more—it will truly be a one-of-a-kind immersive experience unlike anything else.”
125 Days Of 125th Birthday Celebrations, Ushering in the New Pepsi Look & Feel
The 125th anniversary of Pepsi coincides with the official transition to the brand’s new logo and visual identity across touchpoints including packaging, signage, equipment and more. As consumers begin to spot the new visual identity on store shelves, Pepsi will celebrate its birthday, its future and its fans in several ways, including:
- On August 28, the official brand birthday, fans can text “PEPSI125” to 81234 to get a free Pepsi subject to Terms and Conditions.
- A new suite of commercials to start airing this fall, showing Pepsi at the center of the moments in life with family and friends. Featuring the new brand design that showcases a bold typeface, signature pulse and an updated color palette, including the color black highlighting the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar, the new spots, set to run across linear and digital platforms, highlight that while Pepsi products will look different on-shelf, in-store and at restaurants, the taste of Pepsi products remains the same.
- Across Pepsi-owned channels the brand is celebrating brand moments from over the years for 125 days with consumer giveaways, activations and future surprises.
