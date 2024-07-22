Mark Brueggemann

Pick Heaters, Inc. has appointed Mark Brueggemann as president, effective immediately.

Brueggemann, a member of the Pick Heaters team since 1992, steps into this role following the retirement of Mike Schopp, who served the company for 42 years. Brueggemann, with his experience as a vice president and national sales manager, has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and innovation. His leadership has been characterized by a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the industry’s evolving needs.

Brueggemann’s vision for Pick Heaters aligns with the company’s core values of quality, performance and reliability. His track record and strategic approach will be invaluable as Pick Heaters continues to expand its reach and develop innovative heating solutions.