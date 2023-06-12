Adam Keser has been hired by WAGO as its new zone manager for the Mountain region.

For the past 22 years, Adam has been with Cascade Controls, working his way up from the warehouse to vice president of sales and marketing. Residing in Vancouver, Wash., his territory includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona and portions of Nevada.

Wanting to be a catalyst in a company that thrives on being customer centric, Keser believes his new position will combine his passion for people and technology. “There is a great deal of satisfaction when you get to bring a new technology to market or solve a customer’s problem that couldn’t be solved before,” he says.