WITT Gas has introduced the LEAK-MASTER PRO 2, which provides fast and reliable use for testing the leak-tightness of modified atmosphere packaging. Now the leak tester is available with two new larger chambers, so food producers have four chamber sizes at their disposal to test packages of almost any size to ensure the quality of their products.



The LEAK-MASTER PRO 2 tests packages for escaping CO 2 , which is featured in many modified atmosphere packages. To do this, a vacuum is generated in the test chamber. If there is a leak, the protective gas escapes from the test product, which is detected by CO 2 sensors. The packaging remains intact during the test.



The test takes a few seconds, which saves time for the inspector. In addition, the procedure is reliable and precise. Depending on the packaging and test conditions, small leaks down to 10 micrometers can be reliably detected, according to the company.



When the product is placed in the chamber, the lid is closed and the test is started via the touch display. The test is carried out automatically with a preset vacuum and over a defined period of time. LED illumination of the chamber provides a visible signal of the test result: if the packaging is leak-proof, the chamber lights up green; if the packaging is not leak-proof, the chamber lights up red.



The PRO 2 has a compact design and requires little space. In the standard version, the unit is operated with compressed air. The Venturi nozzle used to generate the vacuum is low-maintenance and durable, which, the company says, reduces operating costs. Optionally, a version with an electric vacuum pump is available for all chamber sizes.



All measurement results, including date, time, product details and name of the tester, are stored and can be exported for archiving. It is also possible to analyze the data using MS Excel, for example. The LEAK-MASTER PRO 2 manages up to 1,200 products as well as names, passwords and barcodes of up to 60 users.