Ammeraal Beltech has introduced its uni Modular Spiral Belt Program to the Americas. This program includes a range of modular spiral belts tailored for various applications, including cooling, chilling, freezing, proofing and steaming.

The company says that the uni Modular Spiral Program not only focuses on advancing conveyor system efficiency and hygiene standards but also places a strong emphasis on providing robust local support and production capabilities throughout the Americas. This strategic approach includes the selection of Approved Spiral Belt Distributors and OEMs to ensure quality service and support.

Ammeraal Beltech is highlighting its "Built American Proud" initiative as a cornerstone of the uni Modular Spiral Belt Program's introduction to the Americas market. The company says this initiative underscores its dedication to local production, support and collaboration with American partners.

"The launch of the uni Modular Spiral Program in the Americas is a testament to our dedication to providing state-of-the-art conveyor solutions with a strong emphasis on local support and production. With David Buchanan leading our Americas Spiral team and our expanded regional production capabilities, along with the selection of Approved Spiral Belt Distributors, we are poised to set new standards in efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction," says Niels van den Boogert, head of conveying solutions Americas at Ammeraal Beltech.