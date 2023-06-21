SPX FLOW's Gerstenberg Schröder brand has released the GS SmartLogic Process Control System, an updated automation system for fats and oils applications like margarine and shortening manufacturing. The system helps processors increase uptime and improve energy efficiency through enhanced usability, according to the company.

The automated system is a part of Gerstenberg Schröder's margarine and shortening process lines. It is designed to provides operators:

Control and consistency with easy-to-read data to help maintain the system

Enhanced programable options for recipe control, including a customized overview of the process components

Predictive maintenance system to monitor the health, waste control and energy efficiency of the system

Alf Sievers, global product manager for Gerstenberg Schröder and market manager for fats and oils, says, "The enhanced features give customers an easier-to-use experience while adding new layers of functionality, connectivity and optimizations that help plants run at peak efficiency.

"We aim to keep our customers on the cutting edge of what's possible, and this tool allows us to help customers secure the maximum uptime through an easier, more efficient process."

The GS SmartLogic Process Control System has three versions: Basic, Advanced and Professional.

Usability

The new recipe editor provides a process diagram that shows an overview of the process components. It also features data entry to search and edit recipes.

The GS SmartLogic Professional system also allows monitoring and controlling of the process from one or several operating stations, either as a stand-alone or a client-server solution.

Uptime and Serviceability

To secure maximum uptime, the GS SmartLogic Professional has a maintenance system that, based on usage, informs when service or inspection is required to minimize unplanned downtime. The system also features a network diagnostic tool so operators can find and resolve faults themselves.

Waste Control and Energy Efficiency

The new SmartLogic control system ensures reproducible results during each production run, which helps to avoid errors that would result in product loss and excess energy consumption.



