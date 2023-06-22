Kerrygold has introduced Kerrygold Butter Blends, a savory range of flavored butters for snacking or a finish to a dish. Rolling onto store shelves across the U.S. now with national distribution expected by September, Kerrygold's Butter Blends have earned the 2023 PEOPLE Food Award.

The brand's line of butters are made with milk from Irish grass-fed cows and slow-churned to create a smooth finish. Reportedly free from artificial flavors or preservatives, the new butter blends offering are made with milk rich in naturally occurring beta carotene, which the company states enhances Kerrygold butter’s golden color and creamy texture.

The varieties contain three flavors:

Chive & Onion: Winner of the 2023 PEOPLE Food Awards, the herby flavors of chive, onion and parsley combined with Kerrygold's original pure Irish Grass-fed butter result in a savory butter blend.

Sundried Tomato & Basil: Dried tomatoes, basil, oregano, thyme, onions and garlic come together with Irish Grass-fed butter to complete this fragrant and fresh butter blend. This combination is aromatic and spiced, paying homage to Italian flavors.

Bell Pepper & Garden Herbs: Kerrygold's pure Irish Grass-fed butter blended with paprika, oregano, basil, onions, garlic and bell pepper make this a peppery addition to a meal.

Kerrygold Butter Blends are available at Kroger, Harris Teeter and Whole Foods, with Publix to come in July and national distribution in September.