Mars has announced it is releasing a new Skittles line, Skittles Littles. It has five flavors in a tiny, more poppable form.

"Expanding our portfolio with SKITTLES Littles allows us to create even more pleasantly perplexing experiences and inspire moments of everyday happiness for fans," said Ro Cheng, marketing director at Mars. "We can't wait for our fans to experience this tiny treat and Taste the Rainbow in a whole new way."

SKITTLES Littles are starting to hit shelves this month at select retailers with nationwide availability in 2024. This new fruity innovation is available in two sizes: an on-the-go resealable tube (1.9 oz.) and a Grab N Go pouch (7.2 oz.).