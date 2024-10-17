The Skittles brand is launching Skittles POP’D, a crispy and crunchy twist on the brand's classic candy.

Skittles POP'd blends a crispy texture with the brand’s Original fruity flavors and new Sour flavors to deliver a new taste experience for fans.

"At Mars, we're constantly looking for innovative ways to deliver new experiences to our fans, based on flavor profiles and texture trends that we know consumers are seeking," says Ro Cheng, marketing vice president, Mars Wrigley North America. " Skittles POP'd trades Skittles' traditionally chewy lentils for a crispy, crunchy texture that we know our fans are really going to enjoy."

The brand’s latest innovation will be available in two 5.5-oz. pack varieties, including Skittles POP'd Original, which features the classic flavors of Strawberry, Lemon, Lime, Orange and Grape. Fans can also try Skittles POP'd Sour, which features new flavors including Sour Lemonade, Sour Blue Raspberry, Sour Strawberry, Sour Watermelon and Sour Cherry.

Beginning Oct. 21, Skittles POP'd will be available through TikTok Shop, while supplies last, offering fans early access before it hits shelves. Skittles POP'd will begin hitting shelves at other select retailers later this fall and be available nationwide beginning in early 2025.