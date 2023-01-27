Osage Food Products announced the launch of SolvPro Vegan Plant Protein Blends, a new line of optimized plant protein blends that combine different plant proteins and deliver targeted nutritional and functional properties for a wide range of end-use applications. The SolvPro product line currently has 6 SKUs, each delivering a protein digestibility corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) of 1.0 and offering different functionalities and benefits, the company says.

Several of the new systems are powered by EverPro, a barley protein that dissolves almost instantly into beverages. Created by EverGrain by Anheuser-Busch InBev, EverPro upcycles brewers’ spent grains in an effort to deliver solubility, better taste and texture in protein-fortified nutritional beverages.

“The EverPro protein isolate is the key ingredient in our SolvPro 008 and 009 systems, in combination with pea protein isolate and with added masking agents, this new system delivers a complete plant protein with adequate levels of all the essential amino acids to deliver a PDCAAS of 1.0, equivalent to whey protein isolates,” says Bill Dickinson, president of Osage Food Products. “This system allows for a very high usage level and protein levels beyond anything currently on the market (>30 grams per serving) with no thick viscosity, chalkiness or off flavors.”

“We’re so excited to partner with Osage Food Products on their SolvPro solution. It truly is a solve, with plants working harder together to give consumers what they crave: great taste, nutrition, and sustainability in their plant-based protein shakes,” Greg Belt, CEO of EverGrain, says. “Both EverPro and SolvPro also go great in dairy alternatives, coffee and nutrition bars.”