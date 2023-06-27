Hope Foods has introduced a new look to its organic hummus and non-GMO plant-based dip lineup. The new packaging reflects the company's flavor and highlights its Plastic Neutral certification. Beginning in June, all Hope Foods organic hummus products will also contain organic flaxseed oil, enhancing the products' functional benefits. Flaxseed oil has a neutral flavor impact and provides flexitarians with a source of plant-based Omega-3s.

Hope Foods’ organic hummus line includes a variety of flavor profiles including the brand's Sea Salt & Olive Oil Hummus, Spicy Avocado Hummus, Black Garlic Hummus, and Thai Coconut Curry Hummus. Each hummus batch is cold-pressed, a process that applies high pressure to protect it from bacteria and other pathogens without high-heat pasteurization or chemicals.

The packaging and recipe update comes months after the company announced its plastic neutral certification from repurpose Global. With the help of rePurpose Global, Hope Foods seeks to recover as much plastic from nature as it uses in its new packaging.

Hope Foods dips can be found for $4.75/8-oz cup at retailers including Publix, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Albertsons, Giant Landover, King Soopers, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Gelson's and online on Instacart. All Hope Foods products are Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU-certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free.



