Weidmuller USA announced an expansion to its Klippon TB stainless steel enclosures and also introduced a line of NPT cable glands and accessories for North American (U.S.) customers.

The Klippon TB Enclosure series has been expanded with 31 sizes and three depths, providing versatile enclosures that are suited for the challenging environments found in industries such as oil and gas, petro-chemical processing, power generation, wastewater, pharmaceutical and food and beverage, among others.

Features of the expanded line of enclosures include:

316L stainless construction

Highly corrosion-resistant electric-polished surfaces

One-piece high-temperature silicone gasketing

Internal and external ground studs

IP67/NEMA 4x protection class specifications

“[The 31 enclosures] have garnered approvals and country certifications such as UL Class 1, Div 2, Zone 1, Zone 2, 21 and 22; ATEX; IECEx, and all relevant approvals required for use in industries and in hazardous or potentially explosive risk zones,” says Carlus Hicks, director cabinet products division.

Weidmuller’s new North American NPT cable glands and accessories provide IP66 and IP68/Nema 4X water-tight connections and seals for usage in hazardous conditions. These products are certified to UL Class 1 Div 1, Div 2, Zone 1, Zone 2, 21 and 22, ATEX, IECEx and they meet applicable international standards.

“National Pipe Thread, or NPT, is the U.S. standard for tapered threads on connections and fittings. Our new product line features NPT and metric cable glands for both armored and un-armored cable constructions, including flameproof shipboard constructions,” says Hicks. “Accessories such as breather drains, adaptors, plugs and shrouds, also conform to the standards and certifications of the glands in our extended portfolio.”

Weidmuller Assembly Services provides value added services that combine the company’s Klippon TB enclosures, along with cable glands, conduit hubs and other fittings, and Weidmuller connectivity products such as terminals, relays, surge suppression modules, power supplies, u-remote and other components in pre-populated enclosures, ready-to-wire for general industrial as well as hazardous location applications.



