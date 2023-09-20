Weidmuller USA has introduced an open operating system—u-OS—that is engineered for Industrial IoT and Automation applications. The u-OS system debuted at the 2023 PACK EXPO in Las Vegas and has launched nationwide.

A snapshot of u-OS features according to Weidmuller includes:

u-OS is made for maintenance – Cloud-based diagnostics and fleet management for remotely deployed devices

u-OS offers seamless integration – Merge proprietary and third-party apps using containerization

u-OS is future-proof – Built on open standards like Linux, OPC-UA, and Docker

u-OS is independent – Future-proof solution with no lock-ins

u-OS offers universal compatibility – Supports multiple fieldbus protocols

u-OS provides easy scalability – Expand and adapt with cloud-based device management

u-OS is migration-ready – Transition to new systems

An added feature is that the CODESYS APP, an IEC61131-3 programming tool used in machine building and system integration, is integrated into the u-OS platform. This reportedly enables anyone to harness CODESYS.

“u-OS isn’t just the bridge to Industry 4.0, it’s the on-ramp,” says Ken Crawford, senior director of automation at Weidmuller USA. “Plus, it’s independent and built on recognized open standards like Linux, Containers, and OPC-UA to ensure future resilience and ease of system migration by eliminating reliance on a single provider.”

Crawford notes that u-OS is compatible with other Weidmuller products such as the u-remote and u-control lines as well as IoT Gateways and easyConnect. “We are continuously growing the u-OS ecosystem to make our solutions even more flexible and valuable to a wide variety of industry sectors in U.S. and global markets.”



