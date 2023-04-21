Motif FoodWorks announced the limited-time, direct-to-consumer sale of its new finished format product Motif BeefWorks Plant-Based Burger Patties. The product will be shipped directly to their homes or chosen location.

Motif BeefWorks Plant-Based Burger Patties are made with the company's ingredients HEMAMI and APPETEX—which provide a meaty flavor and juicy texture. Consumers can pre-order a four-pack of its new patties for $12 for delivery later in the month.

The company operates primarily as a business-to-business (B2B) organization but is widening its market to consumers for a limited time. According to Mike Leonard, Motif FoodWorks’s CEO, the company has received feedback during trade-show events and restaurant partnerships that indicate interest in consumer sale.

Orders are now being accepted while supplies lasts through the company’s website. Sales are limited to one order per household.