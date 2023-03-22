Motif FoodWorks has announced that its second food technology ingredient, Appetex, is now commercially available for large-scale distribution. This ingredient provides a meat-like texture to plant-based foods.

While plant-based proteins like texturized soy or pea protein can mimic the fibrous structure of meat, these ingredients fall short in creating the springy chewdown sensation that results from proteins that comprise muscle and connective tissues in meats.

In partnership with the Rhizome Network, Motif uses a combination of plant proteins and plant-based carbohydrates to provide a similar texture to meat. Appetex, named after the "appetite" and "texture" combination the technology provides, is an edible plant-based hydrogel that replicates the bite associated with animal-based connective tissue.

Motif is planning a series of finished format product launches throughout the year.



