Microalgae protein company Brevel, Ltd. has opened its first commercial plant. The new facility covers a 27,000 sq. ft. (2,500 square meters) and has the capacity to produce hundreds of tons of microalgae protein powder. The new site, located in the desert periphery of Israel, aims to facilitate the introduction of Brevel’s new plant protein to the commercial food market by bringing production up to industrial levels.

From the new facility, Brevel says it can provide a fresh source of protein extracted from the uniquely grown microalgae belonging to the chlorella family. The resulting ingredient is reportedly highly nutritious, possessing the full amino-acid profile while being cost-effective. The company expects the new facility to start rolling its first products by the first quarter of 2025.

The new state-of-the-art facility houses advanced bioproduction labs, spacious working environments, a modern food application lab, and the latest in quality control equipment.

“This new facility is just the beginning for Brevel,” says Ido Golan, CTO and co-founder of Brevel. “We will make a vital contribution to building a secure, resilient food value chain that will nourish future generations with a new supply line of affordable yet highly nutritious protein.”

Brevel will supply its protein to plant-based food formulators and food manufacturers worldwide.