Brevel Ltd. has signed a development and commercialization agreement with Israeli beverage company The Central Bottling Company (CBC Group) to develop functional beverages and dairy alternatives containing Brevel’s microalgae protein and oils.

Under a purchase agreement spanning 10 years, Brevel will supply CBC with its algae-derived raw ingredients, including extracted protein, functional oils and antioxidants.

Brevel’s proprietary technology for cultivating microalgae is built on a process that combines light with sugar fermentation in indoor bioreactors. This approach enables the production of nutrient-rich microalgae in large quantities, all without the need for genetic modification. Microalgae includes protein, lipids, fiber and bioactive antioxidants derived from photosynthesis. Fermentation, traditionally limited to dark environments, is responsible for producing microalgae at very high yields. Brevel is the first company to unite the two processes and bring fermentation out of the dark.

The resulting ingredient is a white, neutral-tasting powder consisting of 60-70% microalgae protein concentrate. The powder can be integrated into meat and dairy alternatives as a natural, plant-based protein booster. It has functional properties that allow it to replicate the textures, flavors and behavior of animal proteins while providing the same sensory experience.

“We feel extremely fortunate to collaborate with, and enjoy the support of, such a major force in the beverage arena, not only in Israel, but also internationally,” says Yonatan Golan, co-founder and CEO of Brevel. “This co-venture will be instrumental in keeping Brevel at the forefront of developments in food tech and climate tech.”

CBC Group is Israel’s largest beverage company and the national franchiser of global brands like Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Muller, as well as major domestic juice and dairy brands. CBC also has a strong presence in Eastern Europe and the South Africa/MENA region. As part of the commercial alliance, CBC Group directed a strategic investment in Brevel in the company’s last seed-funding round of nearly $20 million.

Brevel recently established a commercial factory in southern Israel. Inaugurated in June 2024, the facility has the capacity to produce hundreds of tons of microalgae protein powder per year.

“Our first commercial pilot plant is already primed to meet the first wave of our joint business development goals, delivering great-tasting, better-for-you, sustainably sourced products to the growing population of health-conscious consumers,” Golan says.

“As we pursue our strategy of continuous innovation to deliver superior products that respond to evolving trends and customer demands, partnering with Brevel is a natural fit,” says Lihi Rothschild, head of innovation for CBC Group. “The company’s groundbreaking approach gives us the opportunity to explore new categories and solutions and opens new doors in terms of the range of exciting consumer applications we can offer.”