Motif FoodWorks will launch its foodservice portfolio of Motif PorkWorks Plant-Based Ground and Motif BeefWorks Plant-Based Burger Patties and Grounds at the National Restaurant Association Show this May. The company will also be showcasing a limited preview of Motif ChickenWorks Plant-Based Cutlets, which will launch later this year. The plant-based foodservice products mimic the taste and texture of real meat.

Fifty-three percent of consumers said they would eat more meat alternatives if they tasted better and were more akin to the animal meat experience, according to "Mintel Reports US, Plant-based Proteins, 2022." Motif created HEMAMI, a heme protein that provides a meaty flavor and aroma to plant-based meat alternatives. For texture, Motif created APPETEX, which simulates the connective tissue found in animal meat products with plant-based ingredients and provides the chewiness, springiness and juiciness found in animal meat.

Motif FoodWorks will be sampling its new plant-based pork in several dishes, including Bahn Mi Meatball Toast and Kofta Kebab, in addition to its other plant-based meats at NRA from Saturday, May 20 to Tuesday, May 23. Motif will be located at booth 490 in South Hall, Organic & Natural Pavilion.



