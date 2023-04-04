EverGrain, AB InBev’s sustainable ingredient business, and The Ultimate Fighter champion James Wilks, announced the launch of FȲTA, a portfolio of sports nutrition powders made from upcycled barley protein.

EverGrain’s team of scientists spent nearly a decade developing technologies, production processes and techniques to transform brewer’s spent grain (BSG), a byproduct of the brewing process, into protein ingredients. The first product to market, EverPro has solubility and viscosity to remove the thickness, grittiness and bitterness found in other plant-protein powders on the market.

And, EverPro’s science-based levels of bioavailability, digestibility and speed of absorption make it a fit for sports and nutrition beverages, according to the company.

Wilks, who created FȲTA after his film prompted increased interest in plant proteins by athletes from around the world, says finding EverPro enabled him to establish a line of plant-based performance products.

FȲTA, made with EverPro, has 30 g of protein, 3 g of fiber and 1 g of added sugar. It has no artificial ingredients, flavors or preservatives. This product includes amino acid for muscle build, growth and recovery, with high and fast protein absorption levels, the company reports. Its flavor and texture are a result of high solubility and low viscosity.

“We estimate we can upcycle and commercialize upwards of 6,000 metric tons a year,” says EverGrain CEO Greg Belt.

FȲTA will initially be launched solely as an ecommerce brand with ready-to-mix powder in three flavors—chocolate, vanilla and café latte—in 630 g pack formats with a retail price of $39.99.



