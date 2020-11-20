BNP Media has announced the launch of >BNP Engage, a creative agency uniquely designed to serve B2B marketing needs. Previously orangetap marketing, BNP Engage will capitalize on the industry-specific expertise of BNP Media’s 45+ publications, including Food Engineering, and connect its clients to a vast audience of decision makers across multiple industries.

“This isn’t a run-of-the-mill marketing agency. BNP Engage is uniquely positioned to connect businesses with services powered by our well-established editorial, publishing, and marketing infrastructure at BNP Media. Our in-house industry expertise and technical know-how enables us to create the kind of content that can drive their marketing, and leverage it to reach niche audiences across a wide range of markets,” says Tagg Henderson, owner and Co-CEO of BNP Media.

Businesses today face pressure to develop marketing content and campaigns that result in a real impact on their bottom-line performance. However, the time and resources required to consistently develop this type of effective, compelling content to guide marketing goals can be hard to develop and maintain in-house. By providing end-to-end project management and content creation powered by niche-market knowledge, BNP Engage offers clients the efficiencies and strategic creative support needed to drive their business objectives.