Weidmuller USA has introduced Basic Line Series B – unmanaged switches ensuring high EMC compatibility, extended temperature ranges and certifications for a range of industrial applications.

This solution supports Profinet CC-A and Ethernet/IP networks with features including Quality of Service (QoS), broadcast storm protection and LLDP filtering. The switches can be installed with tool-free, snap-in mounting and PUSH IN wiring.

“Our Basic Line Series B product family optimizes supply chains by reducing storage costs and increasing network availability,” says Ken Crawford, senior director of automation at Weidmuller USA. “Now, one line of unmanaged switches can meet all of a company’s network requirements.”

Highlights of the Basic Line Series B include: