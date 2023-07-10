PulPac has signed a license agreement with fiber food packaging provider Matrix Pack. Founded in 2009, Matric Pack produces disposable products and sustainable drinking straws. It focuses on sustainable manufacturing and raw materials, further reinforced through PulPac's Dry Molded Fiber technology license.

According to Dionysis Valentis, business development director at Matrix Pack, the company is identifying and adapting to market changes. Matrix is investing in dry molded fiber technology starting with hot and cold lids in North America and Europe to further develop its technology stack, product range and geographical reach.

Dry molded fiber is a resource- and cost-efficient, fiber-forming technology for replacing single-use plastic at scale. The technology is invented and owned by PulPac and made available to packaging manufacturers via licensing.