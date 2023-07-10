Flexicon has introduced the BLOCK-BUSTER Hydraulic Bulk Bag Conditioner with arched doorway masts. According to the company, this increases overhead clearance for easier insertion and removal of palletized bulk bags using a forklift.

The conditioner loosens hygroscopic chemicals, spice blends, heat-sensitive products and other bulk materials that have solidified during storage and shipment—returning the material to a free-flowing state and enabling bulk bag unloaders to discharge the material through bag spouts.

A hydraulically-actuated, variable-height turntable operates with two hydraulic rams pressing on opposing sides of the bulk bag at varying heights. The machine then rotates the bag 90 degrees and then repeats the conditioning cycle. The number and pressure of hydraulic ram actuations, the height of the turntable and the number of 90-degree rotations are programmable at the control panel's HMI.

Enclosed on four sides, the conditioner is equipped with full-height, safety-interlocked doors that disable equipment functions when the doors are open. The system's hydraulic pump can be mounted on the exterior of the safety cage or remotely and requires an electrical power connection for operation.

Available through the company’s Quick-Ship Program as a stand-alone unit, the conditioner accommodates bulk bags. It is also available and constructed of stainless steel for sanitary and corrosive applications and in configurations integral to bulk bag dischargers that can reportedly reduce the cost, footprint and loading time of separate equipment.