eMeals has just released Summer Grilling Inspiration collection with nine grilling recipes.

Available free on eMeals' Summer Grilling Inspiration landing or in the eMeals app for subscribers, the recipes include five main courses and four sides that include various NAKANO Rice Vinegars.

Entrée recipes range from Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri to Grilled Coconut-Honey-Lime Chicken Kabobs, plus a snapper, salmon burger and second chicken option. There's also a Grilled Shrimp and Romaine Salad that can serve as either a main dish, an appetizer or an accompaniment, along with sides like Tomato and Watermelon Salad and Grilled Peach and Asparagus.

The new collection is part of eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.



