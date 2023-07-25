Mizkan America, Inc. has launched a new line of RAGÚ Kettle Cooked sauces as part of National Lasagna Day on July 29. The company has teamed up again with the global nonprofit and grassroots movement Lasagna Love to help fight hunger and spread kindness in local communities. This year, RAGÚ is partnering with Lasagna Love's local chefs and volunteers in four major metro areas (Detroit, Pittsburgh, Houston and Paramus, N.J.) to prepare and deliver homemade lasagnas for local community members in need.

Lasagna Love is celebrating National Lasagna Day through a calendar of activities that include live-stream events with guest chefs and social-media influencers, local-level events where delicious homemade lasagnas will be delivered to homeless shelters, retirement homes, food banks and more. In 2022, Lasagna Love set out to deliver 10,000 lasagnas, enlist 1,000 new volunteers and raise $100,000 on National Lasagna Day. This year, volunteers will be working towards the goal of breaking last year's records for the most volunteer lasagnas ever made on National Lasagna Day.

Made with ingredients like crushed tomato, basil, oregano and fresh garlic, new RAGÚ Kettle Cooked sauces start slowly in large kettles. The result is an elevated sauce quality and flavor, which the brand states, makes it easier to create homemade meals. The new line features three flavors including Marinara, Roasted Garlic and Tomato Basil, RAGÚ Kettle Cooked sauces can be used to create a versatile range of dishes, including pasta, soups, dips and more. RAGÚ's Kettle Cooked sauces are Non-GMO Project Verified with no added sugar.

In July, RAGÚ Kettle Cooked sauce will be available in a 24-ounce jar at select retailers across the U.S., including Meijer and Kroger stores. Beginning in August, the new sauce will expand availability and be available at additional national retail stores, including Target.