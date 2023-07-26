Beliv announced its acquisition of a 78% stake in High Brew, a ready-to-drink cold brew coffee brand. The remaining shares will continue to be held by its founder, David Smith, and current investors.

Beliv says the acquisition is part of its global expansion strategy and its vision, and lets the company increase its footprint in the country where it is already present with OCA, Güitig, Petit and Big Easy, added to the portfolio through a purchase in 2021. Beliv operates in China, Europe and Latin America, offering a range of products, including natural energy beverages, functional and carbonated waters as well as juices and nectars.

Due to the cold extraction process, High Brew naturally contains antioxidants, enhancing its original flavor and reducing the characteristic acidity of the traditional brewing method. High Brew has an 8-oz. can presentation available in 11 flavors, all of them 100% natural and low in sugar: Double Espresso, Mexican Vanilla, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Black Triple Shot, Black & Bold, Creamy Cappuccino + Protein, Nitro Caramel Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Nitro Sweet Cold Brew, Peppermint Mocha and Espresso Triple Shot.

The brand was founded in 2013 by Smith, who now joins Beliv as a consultant.

“The entrepreneurial spirit is our point of connection, and we have a strong desire to build together our growth in the United States, which is one of the strategic markets for the expansion of Beliv's business. This acquisition is essential to continue developing a well-positioned and solid portfolio, backed by a consumer-centric vision,” explains Carlos Sluman, founder, CEO and partner of Beliv. “With High Brew we are adding a disruptive product in a booming category, through its distribution to 15,000 sale points in the U.S. and the collaboration with 54 strategic partners.”



