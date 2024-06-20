Bones Coffee Company is launching a line of ready-to-drink (RTD) cold brew lattes.

Five flavors of Bones Coffee’s Cold Brew Lattes are available at more than 3,000 Walmart stores: Sinn-O-Bun, French Toast, Holy Cannoli, S’morey Time and Electric Unicorn. Bones developed Sinn-O-Bun as an exclusive flavor for Walmart.

“We’re excited to offer our popular, flavored coffees in the form of sweet, creamy cold brew lattes at Walmart,” says Travis Rule, CEO and co-owner of Bones Coffee Company. “We can’t wait for more people to get their hands on these creatively designed cans full of flavors our fans love and take them on the go.”

In cans designed with Bones’ signature skeleton, Bones RTD lattes include 100% cold brewed coffee, a splash of whole milk and a touch of sweetness. Made with Arabica beans ethically sourced from Brazil and freshly roasted in small batches, the lattes are rich, full-bodied and full of flavor.

Bones Coffee’s RTD lattes are available in select Walmart stores across the U.S. in single cans ($2.98), 4-packs ($15.99) and 12-packs ($36.99). They are also available online at Walmart.com, Amazon and bonescoffee.com.

A selection of Bones Coffee’s whole bean coffee, ground coffee and Bones Cups are also available on Walmart.com. The line is expanding into other retailers in the coming months.