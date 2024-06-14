Westrock Coffee Company has opened a roast to ready-to-drink manufacturing facility in North America.

Located in Conway, Arkansas, the 570,000-sq.-ft. facility represents a $315 million investment in manufacturing capability and includes a comprehensive beverage development laboratory.

"The opening of the Conway facility marks a critical milestone for Westrock Coffee," says Scott Ford, CEO and co-founder of Westrock Coffee. "In line with our commitment as a world leader in beverage innovation, today we launch the largest integrated beverage facility of its kind. This uniquely positions us as a leading force in beverage production across any channel and beverage format. Moreover, this facility extends our commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing for our customers, farmer partners, and the communities we serve."

Westrock Coffee's Conway facility features robotics and end-to-end automation for seamless manufacturing from receiving green coffee through roast and grind, extraction, and bottling and packaging. This approach, coupled with a fully integrated design, allows Westrock Coffee to quickly scale to meet growing industry demands while upholding quality standards.

Additionally, a new 530,000-sq.-ft. warehousing and distribution center, located two miles away, ensures efficient product distribution, reduces transportation times and maintains a smooth and transparent flow of materials and finished goods.

"The Ford family's commitment to Arkansas is legendary, and today's opening is just the latest in the long string of investments and jobs they've created for our state," says Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "Westrock Coffee is quickly becoming one of Arkansas' fastest-growing companies – a testament to the business savvy and hard work of the people behind it."

Westrock Coffee offers a range of services, from coffee bean sourcing to final product distribution. An onsite research and development lab models full-scale operations, ensuring a seamless transition from concept to commercial production. By providing these services, Westrock Coffee positions itself as a beverage partner to its customers.