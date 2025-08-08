Westrock Coffee Opens Arkansas Manufacturing Facility

Westrock Coffee Company recently expanded its U.S. operations with a new manufacturing facility in Conway, Ark. The facility is designed to help meet demand from existing and new customers, including retail and coffee brands in North America.

Located on William J. Clark Drive in Conway, the 525,000-sq.-ft. facility will manufacture single-serve coffee products and potentially expand into additional product formats in the future. Of the total space, 130,000 sq. ft. will be dedicated to manufacturing, while the remainder will support fulfillment and distribution.

Global demand for single-serve coffee continues to rise, with the coffee pods market valued at $35.3 billion in 2024 and projected to more than double to $71.2 billion by 2034 — fueled by consumers seeking high-quality coffee with convenience. As the market evolves, brands pursuing private-label manufacturing are not only expanding in scale, but they are also diversifying their partnerships beyond legacy platforms. The new facility is designed to meet this demand, with technology capable of producing millions of single-serve cups daily.

“The single-serve category is evolving rapidly, and we are scaling our operations to meet our customers’ needs,” says Will Ford, chief operating officer at Westrock Coffee. “This expansive, new facility significantly enhances our capabilities in the U.S. market, and we are excited about the opportunities it will create for our existing and potential customers, employees and the local community here in central Arkansas.”

The new facility marks a step in Westrock Coffee’s growth plan to continue expanding production capabilities to deliver high-quality beverage solutions. In 2024, the company opened another manufacturing facility in Conway dedicated to producing ready-to-drink coffee products. Together with the company’s original production facility in North Little Rock, Ark., and its headquarters in Little Rock, Ark., these facilities position Arkansas as a hub for coffee and beverage manufacturing in the U.S.

Westrock Coffee’s investment in central Arkansas strengthens the local economy by creating skilled manufacturing, quality assurance and logistics jobs. As production lines expand, additional employees will be hired. When both facilities reach full capacity, they are expected to employ 900 people.