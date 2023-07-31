ALPLA is expanding its recycling plant in Radomsko, Poland. It is investing about eight million euros in the third extrusion line at the site. The company anticipates an annual production capacity will increase from 30,000 to 54,000 tons of food-grade PET recycling material (rPET), making it one of the largest recycling plants of its kind in Europe.

Securing the long-term supply of food-grade rPET by expanding its recycling plant in Rasomsko. By 2025, all PET beverage bottles in the EU should contain at least 25% post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. With the site's expansion in Poland, ALPLA is creating the basis for meeting the EU requirements in the regional markets.

Installing the third extrusion line in Radomsko will create twelve additional jobs and expand the team to over 100 employees. Annually, the company invests 50 million euros in the global expansion of its recycling activities. With lighthouse projects such as reusable PET, bottles made from 100% rPET and the recent start of production at the joint venture recycling plants ENVICCO (Thailand) and PET Recycling Team Targu Mures (Romania), the company states it’s on track. This was followed in June 2023 by announcing the first recycling plant in Africa in Ballito, South Africa. The total annual production capacity of all recycling companies and collaborations is around 266,000 tons for rPET and 74,000 tons for rHDPE.