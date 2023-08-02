VertiFarm, the international show focusing on next-level farming and new food systems, will be back from September 26-28 with a detailed range of products and services for decision-makers and players in the agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industries. The company states that visitors will see new approaches and fresh ideas for one of the global challenges of our time—ensuring sustainable future supplies of local, healthy, fresh foods. The show’s conceptual and technical sponsors include the Association for Vertical Farming (AVF), the Westphaila & Münsterland branch of the North Rhine Westphalia Retailers’ Association, the Retail Industry Climate Protection Campaign, the Westphalia & Lippe Agricultural Association and the German Pharmaceutical Industry Association (BPI).

Exhibitors from Norway, Sweden, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, North and South America, Asia and more will be presenting trends, new technologies and systems related to new-style cultivation techniques and giving an overview of the worlds of aquaponics and hydroponics. For example, Bosch Rexroth AG will be showcasing its technical automation expertise and innovative production systems for agriculture in controlled environments will be presented by Vertical Future Ltd, whilst Dutch greenhouse technology specialist.

Priva Horticulture BV will attend with products and applications ranging from process computers and sensors to cloud-based automation software. Also travelling from the Netherlands will be CE-Line BV, demonstrating its special expertise in water and nutrient management for greenhouse horticulture. The vGreens Holding GmbH Germany stand will also combine technological innovation and sustainability for producing premium fruit and crops, and INDO Lighting Ltd, from the UK, will present lighting systems designed to aid crop growth. Information on a sustainable alternative for future decentralized supplies of fresh sea fish will be provided by Seawater Cubes GmbH.

As with the debut show last year, the two-day summit of the Association for Vertical Farming will be held again as part of the show. This convention organized by the world’s leading (and first ever) non-profit organization in its field will see well-known scientists joining investors and representatives from industry and government on September 26-27, 2023, to discuss and inform the audience on the three main subject areas of: