Breton Crackers has announced a new gluten-free cracker line with non-GMO project verification. Along with new products, the company redesigned its brand to stand out on store shelves. Breton’s new gluten-free crackers are available in two flavors—Flax & Sea Salt and Her & Garlic—and will be available to consumers nationwide in the U.S. this summer.

Certified Plant-based, Kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified, Breton Gluten-Free Crackers can be paired with meats, cheeses or spreads. The company states that the gluten-free line rounds out its portfolio of crackers. Along with all Breton crackers, they have 0g of saturated fat per serving and are cholesterol free.

The crackers include:

Breton Gluten-Free Herb & Garlic - Herbs and garlic with a buttery base, these crackers are made with a balanced blend of two gluten-free flours—Tapioca Flour and Green Lentil Flour—for texture.

- Herbs and garlic with a buttery base, these crackers are made with a balanced blend of two gluten-free flours—Tapioca Flour and Green Lentil Flour—for texture. Breton Gluten-Free Flax & Sea Salt- With a lightly salted nutty flour, these crackers have a tender-crisp texture and full taste. These crackers are made with a balanced blend of the two previously mentioned gluten-free flours.

Each flavor is available in retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $3.79-$3.99 per box and on Amazon.