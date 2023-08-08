LIVEKINDLY Collective (LKC) announced the acquisition of California-based Alpha Foods (Alpha). It is LKC’s sixth food brand acquisition to date since its founding in 2020 and the first in the U.S. Alpha offers a variety of products can be found in the frozen food section at major retailers including Costco, Kroger, Whole Foods, Safeway, H-E-B, Albertson’s, Sprouts and other national and regional stores,.

“LIVEKINDLY Collective is the plant-based food industry’s leading consolidator. We have a portfolio of strong plant-based food brands—including Fry’s, Oumph!, LikeMeat, No Meat, and Dutch Weed Burger—our focus is on building companies that share our vision and business ethos and have the potential to become global successes. We grow brands responsibly,” states LKC CEO David Knopf. “In the U.S., Alpha is one of the fastest growing brands in the plant-based frozen food category. The strategic acquisition of Alpha’s assets will allow us to significantly increase our U.S. presence and bring innovative, delicious products to consumers in the U.S. under the Alpha brand. We are confident in the long-term prospect for this dynamic market.”

Alpha co-founder and chief innovation officer, Loren Wallis, says, “Joining LKC will enable Alpha to grow sustainably while propelling innovation in a category that is often accused of creating a plethora of plant-based versions of ubiquitous products like patties and nuggets.”

With Alpha joining the Collective, LKC enters the ready-to-eat breakfast and burrito snacking category and expands its distribution in the U.S. With more than 200,000+ distribution points across 40+ countries, the company expects the addition will strengthen its reach in the U.S.

Alpha products are available nationwide in the U.S. with a presence at 11,000 retail doors. They are also distributed through various foodservice channels including the military, colleges and universities.