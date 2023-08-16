Ecowize USA, the North American operations of Ecowize Group, has announced a 17-facility, multi-state expansion of its business with suppliers and processors of food products. The rollout, which has been in progress for almost a month, was led by Ecowize executives from five different countries, including the U.S., Canada, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

“It has been a team effort,” says Gareth Lloyd Jones, CEO, Ecowize USA. “Our bench strength of talent and experience along with Ecowize’s phenomenal people-first culture, is what made it all possible.”

As Ecowize USA takes on new facilities, tremendous planning and coordination are required with scheduling, systems integration, training, policies and procedures, compliance, logistics and procurement.

“We really appreciate all the support we received from our international contemporaries,” says Jeremy Wilson, COO, Ecowize USA. “It couldn’t have gone smoother.”

Ecowize continues to forge partnerships with food processors and distributors. The recent addition of another international customer underscores the company's commitment to providing tailored contract cleaning solutions that cater to the needs of its customers.