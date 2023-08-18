Mighty Yum announced that the Orthodox Union (OU) has granted kosher certification to the Mighty Yum Munchables Lunch Kits. The Orthodox Union is an esteemed kosher certification authority. The OU's kosher symbol is reportedly trusted by millions of consumers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to receive kosher certification from the Orthodox Union. The certification aligns with our mission to provide families with healthy and delicious plant-based options to meet their dietary preferences. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to quality and dedication to promoting nutritious eating habits for children and families,” says Marc Elkman, CEO & co-founder of Mighty Yum.

"With this new kosher certification from the Orthodox Union, Mighty Yum extends its reach to a broader audience seeking kosher-certified products. The brand's commitment to quality and its focus on delivering nutritious, plant-based meals will now be available to even more individuals and families nationwide,” says Howard Panes, co-founder, Mighty Yum.

The OU's certification affirms Mighty Yum products adhere to kosher dietary laws.