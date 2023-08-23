Kendamil has introduced its "naturally gentle" Goat Milk Infant and Toddler Formula range to the U.S., launching in Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

"Today, over half of all formula sold in the U.S. is lactose-reduced, a shocking statistic. At Kendamil we wish to chart a new path forward—one that uses the best of nature and wholesome ingredients, to help our babies thrive," says Kendamil CEO and co-founder, Ross McMahon. "Families in the U.S. deserve better."

The properties of goat milk allow Kendamil to offer families a recipe that the company says is not only gentler on their baby, but one that is naturally closer to breast milk. Goat milk's A2 beta-casein proteins reportedly help form softer, looser casein curds in the baby's stomach, enabling easier digestion and more efficient absorption of nutrients. This means goat formula may offer a gentler, more natural alternative for common infant feeding issues including gas, fussiness, reflux and constipation. Goat milk also contains higher natural levels of selenium (an essential mineral found in breast milk) and up to 10 times more oligosaccharides (similar to prebiotics found in breast milk) versus cow's milk.

"Too many traditional 'sensitive' and 'gentle' formulas replace the natural benefits of milk fats and lactose with processed corn syrups, palm oil and maltodextrin, while often charging a higher price to families. Kendamil Goat will offer a new alternative for families, a naturally gentle formula that doesn't compromise on the high-quality, natural ingredients your child deserves", McMahon adds. Although goats' milk infant formula hasn't to date been widely available in the United States, it has been an increasingly popular option for families in Europe and the U.K. for several years. In fact, more people drink goat's milk worldwide than from any other animal (including cows!).

Kendamil Goat includes whole goat milk sourced from European family farms (with natural MFGM, as found in breast milk and linked to cognitive development), a blend of HMOs (supporting infant immunity) and goat whey to match the protein ratios found in breast milk and supporting easier digestion. There is no palm oil, soy oil, fish oil, corn syrup, sucrose or maltodextrin.



