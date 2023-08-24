The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to Soft Serve On The Go cups produced by Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture collected an unopened sample of Soft Serve On The Go from an ill person’s home. This sample was reported as positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis confirmed that the strain of Listeria found in the sample from the patient’s home matches the strain of Listeria causing illnesses in this outbreak.

Additionally, product sampling was conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets at Real Kosher Ice Cream’s manufacturing location. Five finished product samples of Soft Serve On The Go Vanilla Chocolate ice cream were reported as positive for Listeria monocytogenes. WGS analysis confirmed that the strain of Listeria found in these products matches the outbreak strain.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing. Updates to this advisory will be provided as they become available.



