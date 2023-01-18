The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to enoki mushrooms. The FDA has identified imported enoki mushrooms distributed by Utopia Foods, Inc. of Glendale, N.Y., as a likely source of illnesses in this outbreak. Enoki mushrooms are long thin white mushrooms, usually sold in clusters. They are especially popular in East Asian cuisine and are also known as enokitake, golden needle, futu, seafood or lily mushrooms.

As of November 17, 2022, the CDC reports two illnesses included in this outbreak. Based on epidemiological information provided by CDC, both patients report consuming enoki mushrooms or eating at restaurants with menu items containing enoki mushrooms prior to becoming ill.

Through ongoing sampling efforts, the FDA and state partners have been collecting and testing samples of enoki mushrooms. An import sample of enoki mushrooms branded as Utopia Foods, Inc. was collected by FDA and was reported as being positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis determined that the strain of Listeria found in this sample matches the strain of Listeria linked to illnesses in this outbreak.

As a result of this testing, Utopia Foods, Inc. voluntarily expanded its original recall (first issued on December 13, 2022) to include its 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms,” imported from China with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.” These products were distributed between January 6, 2023, and January 13, 2023, in N.Y., N.J. and Conn. to wholesale companies for further distribution.

The Listeria detected in the product at that time has not been linked to this outbreak or any reported illnesses.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing to determine a potential source of contamination and whether any other products are contaminated or linked to illnesses. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Recommendation

Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled enoki mushrooms from Utopia Foods, Inc. and should return them to the place of purchase for a refund or throw them away.



