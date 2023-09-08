Rowdy Mermaid has introduced good mood soda, a low-sugar, low-calorie, functional soda infused with 200mg of ashwagandha extract. This will be Rowdy Mermaid's first shelf-stable offering.

This line expansion represents an addition to the "better for you" soda category. "Ashwagandha is an incredibly powerful adaptogen, uniquely equipped to alleviate stress, a function we strongly believe is missing in this category, and one that sets good mood soda apart," says Jamba Dunn, founder of Rowdy Mermaid. "We use a clinically-studied dose of the most studied Ashwagandha in the world (KSM-66). Compared to other types of Ashwagandha, KSM-66 is considered to be one of the most potent and bioavailable forms of the herb on the market and has been clinically shown to reduce stress and support healthy cortisol levels."

The fusion of these herbal properties with classic soda flavors results in a functional beverage that provides stress-relieving properties. This line is available in four nostalgic soda flavors; Orange, Grape, Lemon Lime and Cola.

Rowdy Mermaid's good mood soda will be on store shelves this month, with availability across retail locations including Natural Grocers, Lassens, Fresh Thyme, The Fresh Market, Hy-Vee, Bristol Farms, Market District, Mollie Stones, select Jewel Osco stores, Woodmans, United Supermarkets, and numerous other retailers throughout the remainder of this year.

Rowdy Mermaid also recently introduced Hello Ginger, the newest flavor in its core kombucha lineup. This flavor marries the aromatic essence of Japanese yuzu with the zest of lemon and a kick of ginger.