Tosaf's newly-developed barrier solution UV9389PE EU ensures that clear packaging films offer a high blocking effect against UV radiation in the wavelength range from 200 nm to 380 nm, even at low thickness. Thus, this additive protects foods from discoloration, vitamin and flavor loss due to the degrading effects of artificial light to which they are exposed during storage, shipping and on the shelf. In this way, Tosaf's new UV blocker contributes to the prevention of food wastage due to premature spoilage.

Unlike conventional mineral-based products of this type, the optical properties, particularly the transparency of films finished with UV9389PE EU, are retained. Further advantages are the high efficiency at low dosages and the minimal influences on the behavior during production and further processing of the films, including printing and lamination. The range of applications extends beyond foodstuffs to other industrial film applications where the protection of sensitive goods from UV radiation is required.

The new UV blocker UV9389PE EU complements Tosaf's broad portfolio of stabilizer master batches to maximize resistance against UV light. Their applications range from agricultural films to stretch, shrink and industrial packaging and big bags (FIBC) and also cover injection molded parts, extruded pipes and sheets, fibers and nonwovens, roofing membranes and many others.

Beyond UV blockers, Tosaf's portfolio includes other additives that can contribute to greater sustainability, including antioxidants, moisture and odor absorbers, flow improvers and chain extenders.