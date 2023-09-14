Idaho Steel Products announced the launch of its Nex-Gem Lab Former. This machine is designed to offer a compact and versatile solution for experimenting with new concepts without the need for large-scale production lines.

The aim of the Nex-Gem Lab Former is to aid in flexible and creative food product development. It has a smaller footprint and lower investment costs, the company says. It is capable of producing an array of products including puffs, waffles, patties, rings, tots and plant-based protein alternatives. Controls are meant to be user-friendly for quicker testing cycles and shorter time-to-market for new products.

The Nex-Gem Lab is engineered using premium materials, ensuring its resilience in the face of daily usage demands. Moreover, its easy-to-clean design guarantees a sanitary production environment, upholding the highest standards of food safety, the company says.

"Idaho Steel Products is proud to introduce the Nex-Gem Lab Former – a groundbreaking solution that empowers processors to shape the future of food," states Jon Christensen, vice president of sales. "This revolutionary innovation embodies our commitment to fostering creativity and driving food industry advancements. With the Nex-Gem Lab Former, we are confident that businesses can produce captivating products that resonate with consumers and elevate their experiences."



