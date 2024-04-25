Davis Christensen, owner of Idaho Steel Products and Reyco Systems, has announced his retirement.

Born and raised in Idaho, Christensen's journey in the world of potato processing equipment is deeply rooted in his family's legacy of potato farming. He transitioned his career to represent and eventually co-own the family-owned business, Idaho Steel Products, where he played a pivotal role in the sales and marketing efforts, driving growth and establishing strong customer relationships. His leadership and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in shaping both Idaho Steel Products and Reyco Systems into industry leaders renowned for their innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

"Davis's impact on our companies and the potato processing industry at large cannot be overstated," says Alan Bradshaw, general manager and co-owner at Idaho Steel Products and Reyco Systems. "His relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with his deep-seated understanding of our customers' needs, has set a standard of quality and service that will endure for years to come. Our Co-Owner, Delynn Bradshaw, and I are grateful for his contributions."

Throughout his career, Christensen's passion for advancing the field of potato processing equipment has earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and competitors alike. His leadership has not only driven technological advancements but has also fostered enduring relationships within the industry.

Christensen will remain part of Idaho Steel Products and Reyco Systems as a member of the board of directors and serving to help guide the company into the future.