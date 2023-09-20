Howdy Homemade announced an expansion of its retail footprint to Texas and Louisiana at H-E-B and Albertsons Cos., Inc. stores. The ice cream is available by the pint at H-E-B stores now as well as in Albertsons, Tom Thumb, Safeway and Randalls stores.

Pints of six flavors, each showcasing a Howdy Homemade Hero on the label, are available in retail stores, including:

Chocolate As All Get-Out: chocolate with fudgy flakes

Cookie Nom’Ster: blue sweet cream with chocolate cookie crumbles

Salted Caramel: sweet and salty caramel swirled in vanilla

Strawberry Milkshake: fresh strawberries churned in a vanilla sweet cream

Birthday Cake: vanilla cake and rainbow sprinkles mixed in sweet cream

Cold Brew & Cookies: coffee infused with chocolate cookie crumbles

"We're overjoyed to extend our reach and share the love of Howdy Homemade ice cream with even more communities," says Tom Landis, founder of Howdy Homemade. "Our partnerships with these retailers have been invaluable in making this expansion possible, and we're grateful for their unwavering support."